NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.81% of NMI worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $18,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NMI by 333.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 351,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,396 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

