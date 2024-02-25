Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

