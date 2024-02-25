Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

CF opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

