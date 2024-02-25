Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 44,196 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Shares of PATH opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

