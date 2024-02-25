Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 143,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 571,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

