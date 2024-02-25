Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.05 Million Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 271.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UiPath by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 54.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $2,359,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

