Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 40,667 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 285,343 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 395,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,402,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,403 shares of company stock worth $645,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $5.11 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.