Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $84.60.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.