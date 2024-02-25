Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $103.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

