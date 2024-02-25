Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,286 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of Universal Insurance worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $21.09 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

