Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 130,573 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,573 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,557 shares of company stock worth $3,634,071. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

