Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,059 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,962 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 691,952 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,647,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,612,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,441 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

