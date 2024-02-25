Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 580 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Block were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Block by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Block by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

