Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after purchasing an additional 523,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $356.27 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $357.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.24.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

