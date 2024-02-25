Northern Trust Corp Acquires 102,420 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $273,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

