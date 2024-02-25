Northern Trust Corp Acquires 33,889 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of MercadoLibre worth $211,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,672.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,470.79. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

