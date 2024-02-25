Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,943 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of NVR worth $229,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,584.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,021.73 and a 12 month high of $7,617.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,466.75.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,079 shares of company stock worth $57,488,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.