Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,228 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Fair Isaac worth $235,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,282.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,336.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,039.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

