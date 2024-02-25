Northern Trust Corp Acquires 913,014 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $257,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,621 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after buying an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after buying an additional 3,610,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,454.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

