Northern Trust Corp Acquires 93,034 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $260,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

