Northern Trust Corp Acquires 95,559 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,559 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Ingersoll Rand worth $255,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

