Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $250,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,116 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $277.57 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.52.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.