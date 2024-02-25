Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of HP worth $260,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

