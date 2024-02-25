Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of Apollo Global Management worth $266,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $25,593,960 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

