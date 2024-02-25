Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of CDW worth $268,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $247.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $248.08. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

