Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Fortive worth $288,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FTV opened at $86.11 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

View Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.