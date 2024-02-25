Northern Trust Corp Buys 168,967 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,967 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Aptiv worth $272,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after acquiring an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $120.65.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

