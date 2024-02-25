Northern Trust Corp Buys 328,658 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 748.54% of Kellanova worth $244,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 112.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 220.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0 %

K opened at $56.43 on Friday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,492,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

