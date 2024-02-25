Northern Trust Corp Buys 48,524 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of AstraZeneca worth $221,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,198,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

