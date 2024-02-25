Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,101 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of STERIS worth $267,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of STE stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

