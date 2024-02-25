Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of ResMed worth $220,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $1,794,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 20.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 6,844.9% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 91,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1,610.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $184.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.92. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

