Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $212,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

