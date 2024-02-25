Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 4.23% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $252,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,604,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

INDA opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

