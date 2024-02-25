Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $212,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after buying an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $721.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

