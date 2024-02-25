Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of M&T Bank worth $211,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,138,000 after acquiring an additional 650,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

