Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Edison International worth $280,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.