Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of L3Harris Technologies worth $273,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $214.45 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

