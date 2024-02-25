Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of L3Harris Technologies worth $273,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

LHX opened at $214.45 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.