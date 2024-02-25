Northern Trust Corp Has $211.59 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 3.78% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $211,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,953,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after buying an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,002,000 after buying an additional 597,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.