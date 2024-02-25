Northern Trust Corp Has $214.07 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of VeriSign worth $214,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,760,130.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $196.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

