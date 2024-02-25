Northern Trust Corp Has $214.10 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Clorox worth $214,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

