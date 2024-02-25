Northern Trust Corp Has $220.77 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Novartis worth $220,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

