Northern Trust Corp Has $223.94 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,066,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Invitation Homes worth $223,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

