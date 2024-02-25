Northern Trust Corp Has $229.95 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $229,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Argus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

ULTA stock opened at $549.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

