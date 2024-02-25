Northern Trust Corp Has $230.13 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of CrowdStrike worth $230,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $311.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.30 and a 1 year high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

