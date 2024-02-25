Northern Trust Corp Has $245.73 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,520 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Coterra Energy worth $245,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

