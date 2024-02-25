Northern Trust Corp Has $259.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $259,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWV stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $291.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.