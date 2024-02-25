Northern Trust Corp Has $271.69 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Quanta Services worth $271,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,582,000 after acquiring an additional 461,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $237.31.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

