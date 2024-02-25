Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,020 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $222,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $165.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.