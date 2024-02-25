Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $226,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 9.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.