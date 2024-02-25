Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Atlassian worth $282,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,436,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,436,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,277 shares of company stock valued at $67,000,401. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

